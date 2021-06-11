Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar direction, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, on June 11, starting from 13:45 (GMT+4), the positions of the Azerbaijani army had been periodically subjected to fire from small arms from Armenia’s military positions located in the village of Yukhary Shorja, Vardenis province.

There are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army.

At present, the situation in this direction is stable and controlled by Azerbaijani units.