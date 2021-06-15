Conference of International Astronautical Federation to be held in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

Azerbaijan's international cooperation in the field of outer space, as well as the country's membership in the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), will allow us to hold an international conference in Azerbaijan in 2023, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, said

Nabiyev made the remark during the GLEX-2021, organized by the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation in cooperation with the IAF, and with the assistance of the Saint Petersburg Committee for Tourism Development.

According to the minister, science, research and the human factor in the field of outer space make it possible to expand international cooperation.

The last conference on space exploration was held in Azerbaijan in 1973. It was held in Baku on the initiative of the great leader Heydar Aliyev on October 7-13, 1973.

