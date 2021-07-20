Azerbaijan sends AstraZeneca vaccine to Dushanbe via AZAL plane (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan 20 July 2021 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Another plane of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) with 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on board landed at the Dushanbe International Airport in Tajikistan on July 20, Trend reports with reference to AZAL.

Some 40,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 were also supplied to Bosnia and Herzegovina to combat the spread of COVID-19 as humanitarian aid upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions.

