Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan 1 August 2021 19:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

According to the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the fire forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan continue work to extinguish and prevent the spread of forest fires in fraternal Turkey, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry.

Thanks to the dedication of Azerbaijani firefighters operating in the Marmaris region, it was possible to prevent the spread of fires in some directions of the region.

Despite the difficult mountainous terrain and high temperatures, the units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are steadfastly fighting fires.

Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani firefighters prevent spread of fires in some directions in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
