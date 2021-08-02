Armenian Armed Forces open fire at Azerbaijani positions on state border (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 19:20)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2
Trend:
The Armenian Armed Forces’ units from the positions near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on August 2 from 13:55 through 17:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports on Aug. 2 with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
The Armenian Armed Forces’ fire was suppressed by return fire.
