Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches finals at Tokyo 2020

Azerbaijan 7 August 2021 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches finals at Tokyo 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) has reached finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.

In the semifinals Zaretska defeated Gong Li (China) with a 7-2 score.

Earllier, she won in three group bouts of four ones.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center
Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center
Iranian MP discusses importance of Vienna talks
Iranian MP discusses importance of Vienna talks
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches finals at Tokyo 2020 Azerbaijan 16:06
Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics Society 15:11
Coca-Cola shares in Uzbekistan to change hands Finance 15:00
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund ends 1H2021 with net profit Finance 14:58
Turkmenistan eyes manufacturing growth in transport, communication sector Transport 14:57
Number of cyberattacks at Azerbaijan's AzStateNet down ICT 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 7 Society 14:49
New enterprises put into operation in Iran's Mazandaran Province Business 14:48
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Iran Politics 14:45
Azerbaijan, Georgia - key transit countries on way from Asia to Europe, says analyst Transport 14:19
Kazakhstan's trade with Norway down Business 14:16
Greece twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 14:15
Cemil Cicek joins Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Society 14:07
Cyber attacks on bank cards of Azerbaijani users continue - ABA Economy 14:03
Turkmenistan eyes production increase in construction, industrial sectors Construction 13:58
Georgian Hualing FIZ expands opportunities for investors Business 13:58
Buy & sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange growing Business 13:39
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 13:28
Iran looks to intensify transit of goods through its territory Business 13:26
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry, DOST Centers to accept only COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 13:11
Armenian armed forces subject Azerbaijan Army positions to fire Society 12:55
Fitch updates outlook for Georgia Business 12:37
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 7 Georgia 12:32
Economic growth gradually accelerating in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Finance 12:11
Fees on voluntary cargo insurance decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 12:00
Turkmenistan's capacities allow to boost electricity, gas supply to Central Asia countries Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches semifinals at Tokyo 2020 Society 11:29
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 11:25
Amount of transactions in Azerbaijan's interbank settlement system increases Finance 11:16
Iran reveals data on exports through its Sistan & Baluchestan Province customs Business 11:15
Turnover of securities increases in Azerbaijani capital market Finance 10:43
Azerbaijan's defense minister views military-medical facilities in Kalbajar, Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:41
Iranian currency rates for August 7 Finance 10:39
Turkmenistan expected to increase rate of gas production Oil&Gas 10:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:26
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 10:11
ICIEC’s Timely Webinar Set to Discuss the Role of Credit and Political Risk Insurance in Resource Mobilization in the Post COVID-19 Era Arab World 09:21
Kazakhstan adds 7,899 fresh daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:43
Azerbaijani team presents exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs as part of Tokyo 2020 Society 08:12
Azerbaijan’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 08:00
Slovakian President expresses readiness to develop bilateral relations with Iran Iran 07:48
Georgia to start olive soap production Business 07:35
Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons Israel 07:19
Brazil reports 1,056 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:54
Azerbaijani team presents exercise with five balls as part of Tokyo 2020 Society 06:39
Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team joins competition at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Society 06:05
1 killed in firing near vehicle of Pakistan's Punjab chief minister World 05:50
US prepares to mandate COVID jab for all active-duty military US 04:40
Argentina partially reopens as it approaches 5 mln COVID-19 cases Other News 03:45
Three arrested for suspected arson as wildfires rage in Greece Europe 03:14
Oil prices dip amid demand concerns Oil&Gas 02:16
Ten passengers injured in Tokyo commuter train stabbing Other News 01:10
Wildfires in Greece rage into the night Europe 00:25
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions ICT 00:01
Another fire and rescue team from Azerbaijan to land in Turkish Dalaman airport today - FM Society 6 August 23:42
California wildfire flares up, now third-largest in state history US 6 August 23:25
Israel reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Israel 6 August 23:15
First brand for production of electric vehicles launched in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 6 August 22:14
Zangeneh: Iran ready to return to global oil market Iran 6 August 21:58
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 6 August 21:33
Final Document of Economic Forum of Central Asian countries adopted Turkmenistan 6 August 21:18
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Samsun port since early 2021 Turkey 6 August 21:17
Azerbaijani FM, Iraqi minister discuss issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 6 August 21:06
Embassy of India in Baku holds event (PHOTO) Society 6 August 20:29
Third group of Azerbaijani firefighters, rescuers arrives in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 6 August 20:24
Armenia tramples on int’l law by not fulfilling decision of European Court - Chiragov Politics 6 August 20:23
Philips LED solutions allow to grow crops without natural light - VP Economy 6 August 20:07
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Trabzon port Turkey 6 August 19:50
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Tuzla port since early 2021 Turkey 6 August 19:49
Armenian Defense Ministry using various methods to spread false info - MoD Politics 6 August 19:12
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Singapore transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:08
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from France transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:06
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Croatia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:03
Average daily throughput of South Caucasus Pipeline increases Oil&Gas 6 August 19:01
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Canakkale port in 1H2021 Turkey 6 August 18:46
Ministry discloses volume of steel imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 6 August 18:36
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of oil, condensate via Sangachal terminal in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 18:35
National Bank says Georgia needs 'significant time' to restore tourism sector Tourism 6 August 18:27
President Erdogan stresses Azerbaijan’s role in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey Politics 6 August 18:17
BP discloses oil production volume at ACG in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 18:16
External debt to start declining this year in Georgia - PM Business 6 August 18:15
Georgia sees increase in revenues from exported wine Business 6 August 18:12
Volume of 1H2021 cargo shipment through Turkish Bandirma port named Turkey 6 August 18:05
Turkey reveals volume of chemicals handled through local ports in 1H2021 Turkey 6 August 17:51
Wildfires in Turkish Antalya localized Turkey 6 August 17:49
BP announces volume of production at Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 17:48
Kazakhstan to amend its code on subsoil use Oil&Gas 6 August 17:37
Multinational 'Agile Spirit-2021' military exercises wrap up in Georgia Georgia 6 August 17:35
Azerbaijan sending fourth group of firefighters, rescuers to Turkey Politics 6 August 17:33
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of problem loans within 6M2021 Finance 6 August 17:28
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 6 August 17:22
Uzbekistan exports large volume of melons, watermelons abroad Business 6 August 17:13
Alat FEZ to favor development of Azerbaijan's economy - board chairman (PHOTO) Economy 6 August 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.6 Society 6 August 16:59
Georgia, TAV Airports Holding focus on implementing new infrastructure projects Business 6 August 16:59
Rafael Aghayev wins first silver for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Society 6 August 16:55
Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Nakhchivan come under fire from Armenia Politics 6 August 16:38
Kazakhstan unveils number of approved projects for hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 6 August 16:38
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst Transport 6 August 16:36
Turkey issues 1H2021 data on cargo traffic via local ports from Poland Turkey 6 August 16:34
All news