Azerbaijan's female karateka reaches finals at Tokyo 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) has reached finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.
In the semifinals Zaretska defeated Gong Li (China) with a 7-2 score.
Earllier, she won in three group bouts of four ones.
Latest
ICIEC’s Timely Webinar Set to Discuss the Role of Credit and Political Risk Insurance in Resource Mobilization in the Post COVID-19 Era
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst