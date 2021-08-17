Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17
Trend:
The drawing of lots for the teams participating in the Tank Biathlon competition, which will be held within the International Army Games-2021, took place at the Russian Alabino military training ground, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Following the drawing of lots, which was attended by team leaders, coaches and members of tank crews, Azerbaijani tankers will perform on August 24, on the third day of the competition.
As reported, the Azerbaijani team will compete with tank crews from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Serbia.
Latest
Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid foundation stone for Lachin International Airport
We returned to land of our ancestors by crushing Armenian army, head of Armenian fascism – President Aliyev
PFPA-Musavat government and its leaders are deserters, traitors, cowards, and this is the real truth – President Aliyev
We have put an end to the mythology that portrayed the Armenian army as an “invincible army" - President Aliyev
Kalbajar city was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities, villages - President Aliyev (VIDEO)
While retreating, Armenians attempted to blow up tunnel connecting Kalbajar with Lachin - President Aliyev (VIDEO)