Azerbaijani national team begins World Chess Olympiad with victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

The Azerbaijani national team started the World Chess Olympiad with a victory, Trend reports.

The games of the top division of the second FIDE Online Chess Olympiad started on September 8. The Azerbaijani national team, which entered the competition from the first division, played its first match in group B with the Swedish national team. The game ended with a victory of our chess players with a score of 5.5: 0.5.

Then, our team met with the Chinese national team, and the parties divided the points equally - 3 : 3. Today our team will play its third match against the Hungarian national team.

Over the next two days, Azerbaijani chess players will play with representatives of Belarus, India, Moldova, Slovenia, Egypt and France. Our chess players will play three games every day.

The main members of our national team included Teymur Rajabov, Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Vugar Asadli and Khanim Balajayeva.

Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Turkan Mammadyarova, Ulvia Fatalieva, Magomed Muradli and Gevhar Beidullayeva were brought into the national team as reserve players.

The teams that take the first two places in the group will advance to the playoffs. The games of the first division will last until September 10.