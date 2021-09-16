Qarabag FK meets Swiss FC Basel in first game of group round of UEFA Conference League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Agdam Qarabag FK meets Swiss FC Basel in the first game of the group round of UEFA Conference Leaguemeets with Swiss FC Basel in the first game of the group round of the UEFA Conference League at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

Eric Lambrechts was appointed the main referee of the match.

Today, in group "H", in which Qarabag FK meets Swiss FC Basel in the first game of group round of UEFA Conference League plays, a game was held between Kazakhstan "Kairat" and Cyprus "Omonia". The match ended in a 1-1 draw.