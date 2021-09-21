Azerbaijani military pilots perform first flights at Teknofest-2021 festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force made its first flight at the air show within the framework of the Teknofest-2021 festival, which is being held at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The maneuvers performed by the Azerbaijani pilot during the demonstration flights were met with admiration by the public, the Ministry said.

At the festival, which will last until September 26, two MiG-29 fighter aircrafts of the Azerbaijani Air Force will perform demonstration flights at different times.