Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO)
The Embassy of India in Baku, in association with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) of India, organized a Webinar on Readymade Garments Industry in hybrid mode on October 5, 2021.
The event which was part of celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was attended by a representative of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and members of Azerbaijan Textile Producers and Exporters Association as well as representatives of major clothing retail groups.
Apparel Export Promotion Council is the official body of apparel exporters in India that provides assistance to Indian exporters as well as importers/international buyers who choose India as their preferred sourcing destination for garments.
The Event was aimed at informing the participants about insights of Indian garments industry. During the event Dr. A. Sakthivel, Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) made opening speech touching upon the strength of Indian apparel industry and informing about government’s scheme in this field. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) also presented a video informing about its Virtual Platform.
Speaking at the Webinar, Ambassador of India B. Vanlalvawna noted that there is a huge scope for diversifying India's economic engagement with Azerbaijan. He said that Indian apparel and readymade garments like in many parts of the world are already well known in Azerbaijan both through sale by local entrepreneurs and other global franchises and underlined the huge potential for increasing market share of India in this sector in Azerbaijan.
Webinar participants had useful interaction with Indian counterparts and opportunities for further cooperation were discussed.