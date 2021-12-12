Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations creates mine search regiment in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

A new mine search regiment of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations has been created in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that from the first days, employees of the Fire Protection Service of the Ministry worked in these territories.

"We trained 74 new mine detector specialists," Heydarov said. "Some 120 mine detecting devices were imported and handed over to these specialists. The new regiment, together with Turkish specialists and personnel of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues to hold demining operations."