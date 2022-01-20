Turkish Parliament speaker pays tribute to memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop honored the memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan’s January 20 tragedy on Twitter, Trend reports.

"I respectfully honor the memory of the January 20 tragedy’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of fraternal Azerbaijan. The blessed memory of these heroes will forever remain in the hearts and memory of our people," he said.