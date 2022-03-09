Former Azerbaijani ambassador put on wanted list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

Former Azerbaijani Ambassador Talat Aliyev has been put on the wanted list, Trend reports citing the website of the Main Police Department of Baku.

According to the information, the 79-year-old diplomat is suspected of committing a crime under article 179 (misappropriation or embezzlement) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Talat Aliyev worked as the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova.