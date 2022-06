President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition as part of Baku Energy Week (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on Telegram

Facebook

Twitter

Новости BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 27th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition as part of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports. Will be updated