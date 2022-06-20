Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Iran to be further developed - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Along with political and economic ties, cultural ties will develop even more between Azerbaijan and Iran, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at a joint press conference on Monday in Tehran with the Minister of Culture and Islamic Heritage of Iran Mohammed Mehdi Esmaili, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, cultural cooperation has great potential.

"Today, my Iranian colleague and I held discussions in many areas, in particular in the areas of literature, holding book exhibitions, cinema and theater, holding Days of Culture, preserving cultural heritage. Taking advantage of friendly relations, we will develop cultural cooperation. The return of culture to Karabakh, to this primordial Azerbaijani land liberated from occupation, was discussed. Cooperation with Iran in this area was also discussed, in particular, joint projects between Iran and Azerbaijan within the framework of declaring the city of Shusha a cultural capital. I am confident that this visit and today's useful discussions will strengthen our cooperation in the field of culture," he said.

Inviting his Iranian colleague to Azerbaijan, Karimov noted that within the framework of the visit of the Minister of Culture of Iran to Azerbaijan, an exchange program in the field of culture will be signed between the two countries.