Various abandoned weapons found on territory of Azerbaijan's Khizi district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Abandoned weapons were found on the territory of Azerbaijani Khizi district, Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Republic told Trend.

Ministry said that ‘112’ hotline received information about the discovery of a suspicious object in Aghdara village of Khizi district.

The de-mining force of Special Risk Rescue Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations was immediately sent to the scene, based on received information.

One 122-mm Grad missile without a warhead, during the inspection of the scene, also one TAB-50 air bomb.

Employees of the civil defense troops of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) were also at the scene.

Other dangerous or suspicious objects were not found during additional searches at the scene and the surrounding areas.