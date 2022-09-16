Karabakh to play important role as regional transport hub - OTS's secretary general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Karabakh will play an important role as a regional transport hub,Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Bahgdad Amreyev said during a business forum dedicated to restoration and development of the Karabakh region in Shusha, Trend reports.

"First of all i would like to note the importance of today's forum, which President Ilham Aliyev and I discussed after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. Today, for the first time, this forum is being held in Shusha city. This is very important for us, because the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Karabakh region is important not only for Azerbaijan, given the new geopolitical reality, this region will play the role of a significant transport corridor from China to Europe.That is, this forum is being held not only to attract our businessmen to participate in the implementation of projects in Karabakh, but also to highlight the importance of the Zangazur corridor, once it is fully commissioned," he said.

Amreyev pointed out that OTS not only encourages businessmen to work together, but creates many favorable conditions for them. The joint work of businessmen brings the Turkic people together, strengthens integration, which is the ultimate goal of the Organization.

"The organization has established a joint chamber of commerce and industry, which is already operating and creating favorable conditions for convenient communication between businessmen. Important work on the creation of a joint investment fund with an initial capital of $500 million to support organization's joint projects is also being completed. By contributing initial capital, OTS first of all, strives to support small and medium-sized businesses," he added.