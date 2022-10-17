Pakistani ambassador visits Ganja, demands justice for victims of Armenian missile attacks

GANJA, Azerbaijan, October 17. Attacks on civilians, even during wars, shall never happen, and those who are responsible should be held accountable, and justice should be done to the victims of those attacks, Bilal Hayee, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, said while in Ganja, Trend reports.

“We are here today to express solidarity with the people and the government of Azerbaijan on the second anniversary of the missile attack on the Ganja city, which killed many civilians and damaged infrastructure. I also visited Ganja in 2020, right after the attack. We saw the damaged infrastructure and even the belongings of the people whose homes were destroyed there,” he said.

According to the ambassador, Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan and will stand for the sovereign integrity of Azerbaijan.

“The international law is on the side of Azerbaijan. Pakistan will continue to support Azerbaijan bilaterally, and on the international arena, and we will continue supporting the establishment of peace. Armenia can benefit from the immense opportunities that already emerge with the regional and economic integration as well. So, we hope that, in coming months and years Armenia will reciprocate the justice of Azerbaijan to normalize relations, to sign the peace treaty and delimitate borders, which will bring prosperity to the region,” he noted.