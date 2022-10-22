Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win bronze medals at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won bronze medals at the World Championship among youths under 23 in the Spanish city of Pontevedra.

According to Trend, Kanan Heybatov, who competed in the weight category up to 70 kg, defeated Lakhur Vadyus from Lanky, as well as Ozorbek Toktomambetov from Kyrgyzstan. Thus, K. Heybatov won the "bronze" of the World Championship.

Islam Ilyasov, who competed in the 97 kg weight category, also took the bronze medal, defeating Andro Margishvili from Georgia with a score of 7:0.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Nihad Guluzade (55 kg) and Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) won silver medals, and Gurban Gurbanov (72 kg) won gold. Among female wrestlers, Nigar Mirzazadeh (65 kg) took silver in the world championship.