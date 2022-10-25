Georgia, Azerbaijan transport co-op enters new stage of dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are filled with new content. In fact, it is proposed to raise the level of interaction to the level of an allied one. Reaching this level will make it possible to implement an even wider range of issues. President Ilham Aliyev, especially in recent months, made a number of very important business visits: fundamentally important agreements were signed in energy, transport and a number of other areas. All these agreements also affect the interests of Georgia, since most of them are connected with its territory.

In connection with the current geopolitical changes and changes in the global economy, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is gaining priority, expert economist Emin Garibli told Trend on Monday.

"It is also important that the Azerbaijani government applies preferences for the construction of ports, free economic zones, as well as transport communications. In light of these events, I believe that economic relations are improving not only between the countries participating in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project but also between other countries - countries of Central Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan and Georgia play a leading role within this corridor. This will enable our economy and the economy of Türkiye, Turkmenistan and other countries to cooperate and integrate into the world economy," he said.

The expert did not rule out that the demand for cargo transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars corridor will only grow.

"Against the background of events when the world economy is in recession, Azerbaijan needs to increase its export potential for further stable economic growth," Garibli added.

In turn, Doctor of Philosophy in Economics Ilgar Velizade stressed that the increase in the capacity of the transport infrastructure linking Azerbaijan and Georgia is a fundamental point that reflects the nature of economic dynamics in the region.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route is of a pivotal nature at the regional level. This route ensures the flow of cargo from Asia to Europe and vice versa in the face of the actual blocking of the routes that connect the countries of the Asian continent with Europe through Russia. Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is gaining strategic importance for a number of states, and here the Azerbaijan-Georgia link plays an exceptionally important position that forms regional trends,” he added.