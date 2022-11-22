Azerconnect’s management meets with ADA University students (PHOTO)

The management team of Azerconnect had a meeting with students of ADA University. The meeting aimed to establish direct communication between the students and the managing staff of the company, inform the students about the opportunities offered by the company, listen to their ideas and suggestions, and discuss future career development in the field of ICT.

The speakers provided detailed information about the future of the telco industry, modern trends in ICT, job and internship opportunities for students at Azerconnect, one of the largest employers in this sphere, as well as the involvement of young women in the field of information technologies and career opportunities for them.

"Sustainable development of human resources, and attraction of young talents to our company is one of the focus areas of our activity. In this regard, we are interested in mutual cooperation with various Universities in our country. In the era of rapid digitization, we are implementing various projects to attract young women to the field of ICT, and we are forming a sustainable work environment in our company that leads to gender equality, inclusion, and organizational development," said Matanat Babayeva, Chief Human Resources Officer at Azerconnect.

The event was also attended by Parviz Ismayilov, Director of Information Technologies (IT), Anar Abdullayev, Head of IT Demand and Quality Management Department, Kamala Adilova, Head of IT Business Delivery Unit at Azerconnect, as well as Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, who discussed a range of topics with students and answered their questions.

Azerconnect is the first B2B (Business to Business) company that provides various services in the dynamically developing field of information, communication and high technologies in the country. The company is part of NEQSOL Holding international group of companies operating in various fields and countries.