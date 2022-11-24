EU pays special attention to co-op with Azerbaijan's civil society - Head of EU delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The European Union (EU) pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan's civil society, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko during his speech at the "Cooperation for Regional Stability and Development" conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the EU has already taken significant steps toward the development of Azerbaijan's civil society.

"Our fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan, which was developing together with the Eastern Partnership, continues to develop at an accelerated pace. Together we can achieve a lot in the creation of a healthy and sustainable society," said Mikhalko.

The head of the delegation noted, that in recent years, the EU has been supporting Azerbaijani civil society organizations through programs of capacity building in all priority areas.

"The EU is going to support this partnership in such spheres as politics, economy, environment, and many other areas through an inclusive dialogue," he added.