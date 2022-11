BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has congratulated the national football team of Switzerland on their first victory in the World Cup tournament, Trend reports via the ambassador’s Twitter page.

“Football is the international arena, where Swiss people could show their real combating character, not only neutrality,” the ambassador said.

The Ambassador has also wished the team, coached by Murat Yakin, future success.