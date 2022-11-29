Drivers Behavior Monitoring and Control

Reckless and sometimes dangerous driving style, neglecting of the road rules, overspeeding in areas with restricted speed – most of companies face such expertise every day, that can affect not only the company’s inner regulations, but may lead to a serious road accident. The companies look for a solution that would allow them to improve the driving behavior of the employees who were in charge of goods transportation.

A tracking solutions by GPS.AZ helps to detect dangerous driving habits like overspeeding or harsh braking and would allow the company to ensure life safety, secure vehicles and cargos, and reduce fines and fuel consumption.

By installing GPS tracker onto vehicles the GPS.AZ software collects the data from the trackers, and grabs it together with Eco Driving reports. The core element of the solution is a custom app based on the driving behavior analysis. The app helps systematize and analyze overspeeding, harsh acceleration, braking, and turning, traffic accidents, penalties, and Eco Driving metrics – a tool that helps assess a driver’s performance. The solution evaluates driving skills based on penalty points for such violations as speeding, unnecessary acceleration, heavy braking, and acceleration while cornering.

The app generates Driver Score Cards that contain information about accidents, overspeeding, and other violations. The customer get these cards via email, also receiving detailed rapports on driving manner and any violations within or outside of defined geofence.

GPS.AZ has been offering innovative solutions for automation and control in the field of GPS, M2M and IoT in the Azerbaijani market for 15 years. To the date, the company, which is the leader in the Azerbaijani market for the number of subscribers, has 20,000 vehicles connected.