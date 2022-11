BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani minister wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We met with the foreign minister of brother Türkiye, Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the 29th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE. We discussed the issues on the agenda and future steps between our countries. Always together, "One Nation, Two States, Azerbaijan-Türkiye," the post reads.