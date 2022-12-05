Students of Baku Higher Oil School win 1st place at national stage of 47th International Collegiate Programming Contest (PHOTO)

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have won the ¼ final of the 47th ICPC - International Collegiate Programming Contest (XVIII Azerbaijan Championship). Currently, they represent Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus Open Championship.

The “BHOS1” team of Baku Higher Oil School won 1st place at the national stage of the competition, in which 39 teams from 12 higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan (each team consisting of three students and a team leader) participated.

The “BHOS1” team was awarded the I degree diploma. The “BHOS7” and “BHOS3” teams received II and III degree diplomas, respectively.

The “BHOS1” team is represented by Ravan Gasimzade, Saleh Isayev, second-year students of Information Security, and Emin Orujov, a second-year student of Computer Engineering. The “BHOS7” team consists of 3rd-year students of Information Security Nadir Iskandarov and Ali Maharramli and 4th-year student of Information Security Nihad Aliyev. The members of the “BHOS3” team are Oleksandr Andreyevich Krivich, Elnur Badalov, second-year students of Information Security, and Mustafakamal Musayev, a second-year student of Chemical Engineering. The head of the teams is Ramil Shukurov, head teacher of the Process Automation Department.

The “BHOS1” and “BHOS7” teams have gone out to Kutaisi city in Georgia to represent Azerbaijan in the semi-final stage of the 47th ICPC - International Collegiate Programming Contest and the South Caucasus Open Championship (in team and individual formats).

The semi-final stage of the contest and the South Caucasus Open Championship will take place on December 5-10.

Before the teams left for Georgia, Rector Elmar Gasimov had dinner with these students.