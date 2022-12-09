Azercell sees a 30% increase in mobile data usage!

The leading mobile operator has set up 57 new base stations in different regions of the country.

Azercell continues its large-scale project on the modernization and expansion of its network, which started in August this year.

The company has successfully completed the project's next stage, deploying 38 new base stations in Baku and Absheron and 19 in the regions. At the same time, the leading mobile operator has upgraded more than 900 base stations across the country. The new base stations covered the regions of Goychay, Astara, Agdash, Gusar, Yardimli, Kurdamir, Ismayilli, Sheki, Shabran, and Gabala. Due to network capacity expansion and accomplished work, the company experienced a 30% increase in internet traffic in the third quarter of the current year compared to the same period of the previous year.

Giving a high priority to the expansion of quality mobile communication network in the liberated territories, Azercell has installed three new base stations in these areas and upgraded almost 60 stations.

It is worth noting that Azercell has deployed over 90 base stations in Karabakh. Its network covers the regions of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as villages of Khojavand and other districts. The mobile operator installed more than ten base stations in the Lachin district, providing mobile communication services in Zabukh, Sus and other villages.

In parallel, Azercell continues to apply "green" technologies to protect the environment of Karabakh and plans to deploy 35 solar-powered base stations in these areas by the end of 2023. Two "green" base stations have already been commissioned in Gubadli and Jabrayil.