"Golden Heart" Charity Gala Dinner and National Humanitarian Awards (FOTO/VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) hosted the annual "Golden Heart" Charity Gala Dinner (CGD) on the 16th of December 2022 at the Fairmont Hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan. Participants were provided with updates on the AzRCS activities over the past years including its plans for the coming year. AzRCS presented 8116 - short SMS donation number and "yardim.et" – recently launched its digital donation management system. The announcement of the "Golden Heart" national humanitarian award which the AzRCS introduced this year was the most significant highlight of the event.

The "Golden Heart" CGD is an annual top-notch event that gathers almost a hundred of distinguished guests comprised of business leaders, international humanitarian organisations, celebrities and government officials to encourage them to contribute to social responsibility and exchange their experience with other participants in supporting not-for-profit activities.

This year OVER 90 PARTICIPANTS ATTENDED the CGD`22

International humanitarian organisations and government officials: International Committee of the Red Cross; International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies; International Organization for Migration; Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan; The State Agency for Advertisement of the Republic of Azerbaijan; The Republic of Azerbaijan State Migration Service; The Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan; The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan; The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan; The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Local and international business leaders and high level officials of: Procter & Gamble Azerbaijan; Coca-Cola Azerbaijan; AzerGold; Bestcomp Group LLC; Unibank; Central Bank of Azerbaijan; McDonalds Azerbaijan; A Group Insurance; Aghalarov Group; Soliton LTD; Xalq Bank; Azercell; Avrora Group; Rabitabank; Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance; Azpetrol LTD; Bolmart Supermarkets Networks; Novco Group; Araz Supermarkets Networks; International Bank of Azerbaijan; Baku Electronics; NorthWest Construction; Pasha Bank; Irshad Telecom; Integral; Kibrit Tech; Modenis (eManat); Pasha Travel, Visa Azerbaijan, Bolt Food Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), LU-MUN Holding, AzInTelecom, Microsoft Azerbaijan, Silk Way West Airlines, Azerlotereya and others.

Celebrities and media: Mr. Nadir Gafarzada, Ms. Vlada Akhundova, Ms. Lala Mammadova, Mr. Rashad İlyasov; General Director of the Sehiyye TV; President of the Space TV and General Director of the Muz TV.

"Golden Heart" is an annual event aims at nominating national humanitarian awards for contributions of state institutions, commercial companies, international organizations and individuals that facilitate implementation of humanitarian, charitable and social programs and projects in Azerbaijan and overseas. Nominations will be made in various thematic areas, namely: Help and care for children; Support to science and education; Well-being and care for the disabled and the elderly; Promotion, support and development of sports; Well-being and care for veterans, refugees and migrants; Contribution to protection of the environment and green technologies; Contributions to healthcare; Promotion and media contribution to charity.

AzRCS has identified key criteria and conditions for nominating and selecting the award winners. The Golden Hearts will be selected confirming that the humanitarian support provided is gratuitous and not for commercial purposes; all support provided to charity work must be documented; humanitarian assistance should be provided within the legislative framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan; all these charity activities should be in compliance with the 7 fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The "Golden Heart" awards event will take place for the first time in 2023.

The AzRCS prioritizes its digital transformation and launched the development of the digital donation management system which has been named as “YARDIM.ET”. The system aims at implementing improved and digitalized humanitarian services provided by AzRCS. Within the “YARDIM.ET” digital portal, your donations are received and processed through platforms such as HÖP, ASANPay, SMS, MilliÖn, eManat, hesab.az, ePul, bank card, and others. The donations received will be mobilized with an aim to provide appropriate humanitarian services to people in need and for not-for-profit purposes only.