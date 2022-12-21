PwC Azerbaijan’s 2023 tax and legal updates (PHOTO)

On 20 December 2022, PwC Azerbaijan conducted an Annual Tax and Legal Awareness session to update our clients on the recent and upcoming amendments to the tax and legal regulations in Azerbaijan at Four Seasons Hotel Baku.

The session was led by a team of PwC professionals who spoke about the 2023 amendments to the Tax Code, new international standards, changes in the reporting system and amendments on investment regulations.

“Although the volume of changes expected in the Tax Code this year was not large, they are important for the economy in two directions - investment promotion and joining the OECD Inclusive Framework, which is a significant step towards tax avoidance, improving the coherence with international tax rules and ensuring a transparent tax environment in the country,” said Gunel Sadiyeva, Integrated Tax Leader at PwC Azerbaijan.

The session was led by PwC tax and law professionals, including Gunel Sadiyeva, Javid Aliyev, Rufat Shahbazov and Tahmina Abbasova in the Integrated Tax team, Elnur Mammadov, Rena Hajiyeva and Atakishi Nadirov in the Tax Reporting and Strategy team, Narmin Nasibova and Gulnar Zulfigarova in the Legal team.

The event was attended by over 120 participants across a diverse range of industries, including CEOs, CFOs, tax, legal and HR managers. PwC's Annual Tax and Legal Awareness Session is a workshop designed to address the trends and issues in the area of taxation and the rule of law in Azerbaijan. It is intended for the representatives of all sizes of businesses to exchange views on tax and regulatory framework, measures.