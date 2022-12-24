President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President, my dear Brother.

On behalf of the people of Turkiye and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday, and wish you and your dear family members good health, happiness and long life.

Thanks to Your Excellency’s decisive and visionary leadership, brotherly Azerbaijan has made tremendous achievements in recent years and further strengthened its authority in the international arena. In particular, the resolve and determination you have shown in the reconstruction and improvement of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are worthy of words of commendation.

Your valuable work for the peace and prosperity of future generations of Azerbaijan are followed and emulated by the entire Turkic world with great interest and joy.

The Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance, which derives its strength from the concept of “One nation, two states” and the ancient brotherly relations between our peoples, has become an indispensable factor of security, stability and prosperity for our region in this process.

I sincerely believe that we will raise our unwavering solidarity to an even higher level in 2023, when we will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of our Republic, by cooperating in defense industry, joint energy and transport projects.

Dear Mr. President, I would like to take this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness in the new year, and convey my best wishes for good days and continued prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter said.