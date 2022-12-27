MoU on energy is beginning of new stage of EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation - ex-PM of Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan is a rational step and is most likely the beginning of a new stage of social and economic cooperation, Chiril Gaburici, Former Prime Minister of Moldova, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

"In the context of political and military conflicts, the topic of security is a priority. Security is the result of responsible policies based on mutual respect, patience, generosity and a lot of wisdom. Under these conditions, the stability and predictability of Azerbaijan have become particularly valuable qualities. In this regard, the signing of the energy agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan is a rational step and is most likely the beginning of a new stage of social and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. I believe that this is another recognition of President Ilham Aliyev’s personal qualities as a responsible and wise leader. We must learn to cooperate more effectively and openly, to support each other and to accept our differences - this is the way to lasting peace," Gaburici added.

The ex-PM noted that the global economy is going through a serious crisis of confidence, and the global dialogue, unfortunately, cannot be seen as constructive and friendly.

"It is good when society's energy is spent on development, when the nations have goals that unite people for construction and progress, and I think that President Ilham Aliyev has a great merit in these phenomena. Azerbaijan has made significant progress in socio-economic development and is well on its way. Social stability in Azerbaijan is Azerbaijan's investment in regional stability," he said.

He also highly appreciated the support of the President of Azerbaijan for the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

"Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become a recognized platform for international cooperation and can be one of the sources of improving global dialogue. The efforts of President Ilham Aliyev in supporting the functionality of the organization are highly appreciated. I hope that in the coming period Nizami Ganjavi International Center will further intensify its work to support the global dialogue and help to prioritize the topics that threaten the future of humanity - climate change, global warming, air, water and soil pollution and the food crisis. We are facing big issues that can and must unite us – and our Nizami Ganjavi International Center can be a key contributor to this process," Gaburici said.