Deloitte Azerbaijan announces admission of new partners (FOTO)

Deloitte Azerbaijan is pleased to announce appointment of two new partners: Narmin Aslanova, Tax & Legal Partner and Tural Hajiyev, Risk Advisory Partner. These promotions reflect the Firm’s strong momentum and continued success

Narmin Aslanova is the first female partner in Deloitte Azerbaijan. She has more than 15 years of experience at Deloitte in advising local and multinational companies on different tax related matters, including significant experience managing and leading a number of large and complex corporate tax advisory assignments. Narmin also leads transfer-pricing service line of Deloitte Azerbaijan. She regularly represents her clients during tax audits. Narmin currently serves as Chair of Tax and Customs Committee of AmCham Azerbaijan.

Tural Hajiyev leads Risk Advisory practice of Deloitte Azerbaijan. He has around 20 years of professional experience in risk management functions' strategic transformation, internal controls implementation and business process reengineering, systems selection and implementation, corporate governance, as well as sustainability advisory and internal audit. Tural has led many projects in large state-owned and private companies, holdings, financial institutions, telecommunications, FMCG and Oil and Gas companies. Tural is a member of a number of professional associations and networks and also a frequent speaker at international events and seminars.

Commenting on these promotions, Deloitte Azerbaijan’s Managing Partner, Nuran Kerimov said: “The promotions reflect the 20 years of commitment of Deloitte to Azerbaijani market and are a clear sign of how much confidence we have in the future of the Firm. This also demonstrates the value of our ongoing talent management efforts over the years.

Each of our new partners will bring a strong skillset to our firm in a diverse range of areas, underscoring our ongoing commitment to support clients across the country in solving complex and multi-faceted challenges.”