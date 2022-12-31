Political elite of Israel supports Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The official appeal of 30 deputies of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) to the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) expressing support for Azerbaijan has been published on social media, Trend reports.

The document is an appeal to the Parliament of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the decision to open an Azerbaijani Embassy in Tel Aviv. It was signed by was signed by Knesset deputies from 8 parties.

"Today, Azerbaijan stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel as a reliable partner in the security and economic spheres. This partnership is the foundation of Israel’s regional security system. The MPs of the Azerbaijani Parliament, our dear friends, accept our congratulations on the decision to open the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel. This is an important and bold step in the development of cooperation between the two countries and a natural continuation of the centuries-old friendship between the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples on Azerbaijani soil. We share a dangerous enemy: Iranian tyranny, threatening to destroy both our peoples. The Ayatollah regime, which brutally kills its own citizens and encourages terrorism in the world, is using anti-Semitic propaganda to turn the people of Azerbaijan against secular power, which is respected in the international arena. The Iranian dictatorship also attempts to threaten its northern neighbor by using a show of force and attempts to create an Azerbaijani "Hezbollah" [Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group]. But all these efforts are futile. Azerbaijan, time and again, proves that it is not susceptible to blackmail and threats and, one month after the exercises of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at the border, announced the decision to open an embassy in our country. It is at this moment that we want the Azerbaijani people to know: Israel and the Jewish people cherish you and are determined to continue building a strategic partnership," the appeal said.

The document also expresses dissatisfaction with the resolution of the French Senate of November 15 calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan and an embargo on the purchase of EU gas and oil from it.

"This decision plays into the hands of Iran, which is interested in weakening Azerbaijan, which today is an example of a country with a progressive Muslim-Shiite population, maintaining close ties with Israel and the Western world. We hope that the Senate will reconsider this decision," the letter says.

Meanwhile, the document was signed, among others, by 9 ministers and two deputy ministers in the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Among them are high-ranking cabinet members - Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir, Minister of Religious Affairs Malkieli, Minister of Education Kish.