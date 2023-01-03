Israeli authorities chose Azerbaijan - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Baku will host an official meeting of Israeli ambassadors to Eurasia with the participation of high-ranking officials of the central apparatus of the foreign ministry on January 16-18. The main topic of the consultations is the plans for 2023 in the context of a complicated situation in the region.

At the same time, the meeting is scheduled not long after the new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took office on January 2.

Thus, Azerbaijan will once again become a platform for an international event of high importance, which is going to draw the attention of the whole world.

The choice of Baku for such a significant meeting is not accidental. The growing authority of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the international arena strengthens the country’s political power and also has a positive influence on the developments in the region.

Gathering influential scientific, cultural and political elite of the civilized world in Baku, Azerbaijan hosts international events, where the most urgent problems of the modern world are discussed. Numerous meetings of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe held in Baku - a clear example. This proves that Azerbaijan is perceived in Eurasia as a place of stability.

After the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has gained even greater reputation on the global arena, and its geopolitical and geo-economic power has become stronger. Amid the situation in Ukraine, the strategic importance of Baku, which forms mutually beneficial ties with global centers of power, is also growing even more.

The chronology of the past year alone shows how the international role of the President of Azerbaijan in the world, and especially in Europe, has grown. Leaders of various countries are eager to meet with the leader of Azerbaijan at various levels, to get his opinion on the issues on the agenda, and to improve cooperation with Azerbaijan even more.

Hosting such meetings in Baku regularly further strengthens Azerbaijan’s position in the world as a platform for cooperation.

The decision of the Israeli authorities to hold a major foreign policy meeting in Baku shows not only the level of trust in Azerbaijan as a strategic partner of Israel, but also is another confirmation of the further strengthening of the international authority of Azerbaijan. The factor of President Ilham Aliyev, as the author and guarantor of the country's foreign policy, plays a decisive role in strengthening the image of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is trusted and relied on because of trust in President Ilham Aliyev.