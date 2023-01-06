Iran once again launches military provocation against Azerbaijan, uses children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has once again used children as a tool for military provocation against Azerbaijan.

The IRGC shot another video near the Khudafarin Bridge, where children depicted as soldiers clearly threaten Azerbaijan, saying in Azerbaijani, "Don't go too far, Don't dig your grave with your hands! Iran announces. Let Azerbaijan know about it!".

A few days ago a similar video spread around Telegram channels. Those kinds of provocations not only undermine the relations between the two countries, but also violate international law, and can be prosecuted for depicting children as soldiers.

Iran has not realized yet that this kind of provocation is nothing for Azerbaijan with its modern army and technologies. The country has already detached itself from the whole international community and now is trying to destroy the relationship with your nearest neighbor once and for all. It is time to understand that such threats to a country with an excellent army and a wide range of international partners are simply child's play.