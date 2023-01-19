Interesting nuances of scandalous voting against Azerbaijan in European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The European Parliament has adopted another anti-Azerbaijani document. The resolution approved by the MEPs contains a number of provocative appeals to Baku and is written as if its authors represent not a number of European countries, but only one - Armenia.

According to information obtained by Trend, the parliamentarians were not able to read the draft resolution properly in advance. Usually, the document must be provided to delegates a few days before the vote. The MEPs received the draft resolution only two days before. How can you form an objective opinion about it in such a short time?

European parliamentarians are vividly well aware that the adoption of the resolution won’t change anything at all. The same MEPs who voted for the document said almost from the podium that this resolution obliges no one to anything and will only cause unnecessary tension. The document will not have any effect and will not help a peaceful settlement.

The atmosphere in the European Parliament in which the anti-Azerbaijani vote took place speaks for itself. Everyone was aware of everything. They were cognizant that the resolution "would be endorsed anyway", that this piece of paper only damages relations with Azerbaijan, and most importantly, it says a lot about the situation in the Parliament. Apparently, there is no need to await an improvement in the European Parliament's position toward Azerbaijan in 2023: its current composition, to put it mildly, is biased and obviously acts for the benefit of one of the parties. Hopefully, in 2024, when new elections to the European Parliament will be held, the new MPs will be more objective and independent of pro-Armenian forces.