Armenian tennis player commits another provocation against Azerbaijan as International Tennis Federation stays silent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Russian tennis player of Armenian descent Karen Khachanov has decided to repeat the provocation made two days ago at the Australian Open and signed a camera lens in support of the Karabakh separatists. Moreover, following him, Armenian fans hung separatist symbols on the court stands.

Having dedicated his words to the so-called "blockade of the Lachin-Khankendi road" allegedly organized by the Azerbaijani side, the tennis player once again commits a provocative act, which is completely inconsistent with sports principles to be out of politics.

Although the organizers try to stop the slightest political gestures at such tournaments, not even a formal warning was taken against Khachanov.

Russian coach Vladimir Kamelzon has commented on this act of Khachanov, saying that he should fear possible sanctions for supporting the unrecognized separatist entity in Karabakh, and that sports should stay out of politics.

Now question arises - why no reaction from the organizers of the Australian Open of the International Tennis Federation?

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation has already sent a letter of protest to the ITF regarding this provocation against Azerbaijan. The ATF condemned this act and demanded that the tennis player be punished and urged the ITF to take harsh measures to prevent such incidents in the future.