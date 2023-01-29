Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
29 January 2023
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A total of 248 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 95 citizens, the second dose – 37 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 87 citizens.

As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 942 131 vaccine doses were administered.

