Foreign travelers get acquainted with scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Agdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A delegation of foreign travelers representing 12 countries of the world continues acquaintance with Azerbaijan's Aghdam as part of the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports from the scene.

During the visit to Aghdam, travelers were given the opportunity to get acquainted with the progress of restoration work. The guests were informed about the unprecedented scale of the destruction of the city during the years of Armenian occupation.

International travelers also visited the Agdam Conference Center.

"The Conference Center was built in 55 days. It was built thanks to the desire of people to become part of the restoration," said Araz Imanov, an employee of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation included tourists and travelers from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers also got acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.