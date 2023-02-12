Italian Ansaldo Energia to provide new gas turbines to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Italy’s Ansaldo Energia, power engineering company, is expected to sign a new contract with Azerbaijan’s "Azerenergy" JSC on the supply of four gas turbines, Adolfo Urso, Minister of Economic Development of Italy, said, Trend reports, citing Reuters.

“Thanks to its geographical position between the Caspian Sea and the countries of Central Asia, which are rich in energy and raw materials, Azerbaijan can increasingly become the bridge to our country, Europe and the Mediterranean, thus confirming Italy’s role as Europe’s energy hub. I hope that the mission will serve to consolidate a strategic relationship between our two countries,” Urso noted.

Meanwhile, since the start of commercial operations, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported over 20 billion cubic meters of gas, strengthening the security of supply of Italy and other European countries.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is also linked to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022. Thus, Caspian gas is also provided to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country.

TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.