Famous Turkish newspaper publishes article on Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Yeni Shafak, an influential Turkish daily newspaper, has published an article about the Khojaly genocide, committed by the Armenian armed forces in 1992 in the Azerbaijani city in Karabakh, Trend reports.

The article noted that this terrible tragedy has claimed the lives of 613 people.

"Those killed included 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly people. In addition, more people were taken prisoner, and there is still no information on the fate of 150 of those people. Witness testimonies said citizens were taken captive for use as hostages in a later exchange," the article said.

British journalist and author Thomas de Waal explicitly depicted the Khojaly genocide in his “Black Garden” book. The Khojaly tragedy was also covered by such media outlets as BBC, Reuters, Le Monde, Financial Times, while, Chingiz Mustafayev, famous Azerbaijani journalist, was the one who rushed to Khojaly right after the tragedy and captured the scale of what has happened. The whole world was shocked by the shot footage.

As the authors noted, it is evident from the pictures, that wounds, and injuries on the bodies of the dead were not the result of accidental bullets and shrapnel, but were inflicted on purpose. Civilians, including the elderly and children, have become victims of a senseless fury, which cannot be justified.

Despite the fact that these horrible events have been recognized as a massacre in a number of countries, those responsible for this assault have not yet been held accountable for it. The Wikipedia page dedicated to the Khojaly genocide includes a denial from November 2019, when Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the massacre a "blatant lie" that "was carried out by the Azerbaijanis themselves", despite the findings by Human Rights Watch which placed direct responsibility for the civilian deaths with Armenian forces, the article said.

"The relatives and friends of the victims remember that the perpetrators have not been brought to justice, the organizers and executors have not confessed the criminality of their actions, nor they felt any remorse. Azerbaijan has liberated Karabakh from Armenian occupation, and, is even ready to live in peace with the Armenians living there. Nevertheless, even when the peace with Armenians is achieved, Azerbaijan will never be able to accept this pain and loss brought upon its people," the article concluded.