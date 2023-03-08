Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan – guarantor of stability in South Caucasus, says ex-president of Serbia

Azerbaijan Materials 8 March 2023 11:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan – guarantor of stability in South Caucasus, says ex-president of Serbia

Follow Trend on

Emin Sevdimaliyev
Emin Sevdimaliyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. It is impossible to achieve stability in Europe and in the South Caucasus without Azerbaijan, former President of Serbia Boris Tadic said at the press conference timed to coincide with the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The Serbian politician outlined Baku’s crucial role in supplying gas to Europe and ensuring its energy security.

Tadic noted that geopolitical developments had changed the energy situation in Europe, and Azerbaijan has provided a valuable alternative to the continent.

The X Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes", is scheduled for March 9-11 in Baku.

NGIC annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more