Azerbaijan – guarantor of stability in South Caucasus, says ex-president of Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. It is impossible to achieve stability in Europe and in the South Caucasus without Azerbaijan, former President of Serbia Boris Tadic said at the press conference timed to coincide with the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The Serbian politician outlined Baku’s crucial role in supplying gas to Europe and ensuring its energy security.

Tadic noted that geopolitical developments had changed the energy situation in Europe, and Azerbaijan has provided a valuable alternative to the continent.

The X Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes", is scheduled for March 9-11 in Baku.

