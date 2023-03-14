The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has started official cooperation with Meta

Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC), with a glorious history of more than 100 years, is the largest humanitarian organization in the Republic whose role is defined by state law. AzQAC provides humanitarian assistance to people without any discrimination based on citizenship, nationality, race, age, gender (gender), religious belief, class or political opinion.

Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society started official cooperation with Meta (includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in order to improve the quality of its determined humanitarian mission in a world where humanitarian needs are increasing.

The joint cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and Meta will contribute to improving the living conditions of the vulnerable groups of the population in Azerbaijan and will aim to enable them to have all the resources required to provide humanitarian assistance where and when it is needed, efficiently and effectively.

"Thanks to this partnership, information about the work we do and our humanitarian mission will be more effectively communicated to the general public in the field of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and will allow us to attract new people to our volunteering and fundraising activities," said Teymur Kuseba, Resource Mobilization, Fundraising and Marketing Development Project Manager.

It should be noted that from May 2022, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has also started cooperation with Microsoft in order to facilitate operations.

It should be noted that the donation management system named "YARDIM.ET" was created for the purpose of digitization of humanitarian services and legal actions provided by the national society. Within this system, HÖP, ASAN PAY, SMS, MilliÖn, eManat, hisb.az and bank card collection and management of donations are carried out by such means. Collected donations are directed to provide appropriate humanitarian assistance to needy people and do not have any commercial or profit purpose.

All companies and organizations implementing corporate social responsibility, including individual entrepreneurs and philanthropists, can apply for cooperation with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society at the following address: [email protected]