The report presentation of the Entrepreneurship Development Program project, which is implemented by EKVITA (PHOTO)

On March 13, 2023, the final presentation of the Entrepreneurship Development Program project financed by BP and its partners was held at the Baku SME House.

At the event, the Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) , Orxan Mammadov, delivered a speech, highlighting that the projects to be implemented in partnership with BP will have a positive impact on increasing the revenue level of local initiatives in the regions, creating new businesses, and promoting self-employment.

Speaking at the event, BP's Vice President for Communications and External Affairs in the Caspian region, Baxtiyar Aslanbeyli, emphasized that the Entrepreneurship Development Program project was successful in bringing together all interested parties working to increase the potential of local institutions. He also noted the special role of "Ekvita", which has been implementing the project since 2016.

At the event, Farid Bakhshiyev, a partner of "Ekvita", provided a detailed report on the work carried out by the company within the framework of the Entrepreneurship Development Program project between 2016-2022, and expressed his gratitude to BP and its partners on behalf of "Ekvita" for their support in the implementation of the project.

At the end of the event, a new memorandum of understanding was signed between BP and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) to continue their partnership in supporting the development of local businesses in Azerbaijan.