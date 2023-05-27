Azerbaijan arrests two servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. As previously reported, Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the violation of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Armenian side on May 26 in the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district and other illegal actions of the sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Trend reports citing General Prosecutor's Office.

Within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen in relation to the accused two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia - Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan.