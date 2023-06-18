Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Russia to hold talks on construction of Armenian section of Zangezur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. A new railway will be laid from Horadiz to Ordubad, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, said, Trend reports.

“Negotiations will be held between Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the 43-kilometer section of the Armenian part of the line, which will pass through Zangezur,” he said.

According to him, with the opening of the Zangezur corridor, the cargo flow of the Middle Corridor by rail and highway will increase, which will positively affect the growth of East-West trade turnover.

“The 158-kilometer line from Ordubad to the Validag station in the north of Nakhchivan will be overhauled. In addition, the line will be extended by 14 kilometers from Validag to the border with Armenia. Construction work continues on the section of the Zangezur corridor to the border with Armenia, a new railway with a length of 166 kilometers from Horadiz to the Ordubad region of Nakhchivan will be laid,” Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

