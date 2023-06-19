Accident occurs on oil pipeline in Azerbaijan’s Jeyranbatan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has received information about the accident on the oil pipeline in the village of Jeyranbatan, Absheron region, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

The Ministry immediately deployed specialists from the firefighting units of the State Fire Service to the site.

During the initial assessment of the incident, it was determined that there was a leakage in the oil pipeline at the 27th kilometer of the Baku-Sumgayit road.

Currently, as a safety measure due to the oil leakage, the forces of the State Fire Service are on duty in the area.