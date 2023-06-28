Concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev organized in Bern (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. With support of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation concert of “Seven beauties” septet of musicians from 7 countries was organised in Bern, Fuad Isgandarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"With support of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation concert of “Seven beauties”septet of musicians from 7 countries was organised in Bern to celebrate 100 anniversary of founder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. His great legacy in Turkic world is so impressive in music,” he wrote.