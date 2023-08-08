Agro-industrial park to be established in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. In total, 46 enterprises will operate in the agro-industrial park, built to increase the employment of the population returning to Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city, Efe Agro-Industrial Park Construction Department Head Emir Demirel told Trend.

According to him, it is expected that 80 percent of those enterprises will open by the end of this summer.

The new agro-industrial park under construction in Lachin is being worked day and night, he said.

“This beautiful industrial park will start working soon. We are planning to build several more industrial parks. We regularly accept in our company everyone who wants to work, including residents of Lachin,” he added.